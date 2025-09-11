Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the 9/11 remembrance stair climb line up at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. Airmen, Sailors, and JASDF partners lined up side by side, reflecting unity across nations as they prepared to honor the lives lost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)