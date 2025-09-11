Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes [Image 4 of 11]

    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Participants of the 9/11 remembrance stair climb line up at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. Airmen, Sailors, and JASDF partners lined up side by side, reflecting unity across nations as they prepared to honor the lives lost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 22:09
    Photo ID: 9308826
    VIRIN: 250911-F-KM882-1146
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    U.S.-Japan
    Japan
    9/11
    35CES

