Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

A U-2 Dragon Lady ascends over RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The aircraft bore memorial nose art dedicated to Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens, who died in a U-2 mishap at the base in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9290556
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-KS661-1015
|Resolution:
|3612x2408
|Size:
|215.06 KB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
