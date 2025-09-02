Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens [Image 15 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A U-2 Dragon Lady ascends over RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The aircraft bore memorial nose art dedicated to Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens, who died in a U-2 mishap at the base in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 12:54
    Photo ID: 9290556
    VIRIN: 250829-F-KS661-1015
    Resolution: 3612x2408
    Size: 215.06 KB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U-2
    99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron
    99 ERS
    501st Combat Support Wing
    David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Hawkens

