Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees observe the 30th anniversary memorial service for U.S. Air Force Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. Hawkens, a U-2R pilot, was killed during a NATO reconnaissance mission in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)