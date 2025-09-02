Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens [Image 3 of 15]

    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Attendees observe the 30th anniversary memorial service for U.S. Air Force Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. Hawkens, a U-2R pilot, was killed during a NATO reconnaissance mission in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

