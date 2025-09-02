Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Attendees observe the 30th anniversary memorial service for U.S. Air Force Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. Hawkens, a U-2R pilot, was killed during a NATO reconnaissance mission in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
