Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph J. Raisner, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, lays a wreath beside a portrait of Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens during a 30th anniversary memorial service at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The event honored Hawkens, who was killed in a U-2R mishap at the base in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)