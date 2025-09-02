Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

A U-2 Dragon Lady takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The aircraft carried nose art honoring Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens during the 30th anniversary memorial of his loss in a 1995 crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9290555
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-KS661-1014
|Resolution:
|5225x3483
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
