Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

A U-2 Dragon Lady takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The aircraft carried nose art honoring Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens during the 30th anniversary memorial of his loss in a 1995 crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)