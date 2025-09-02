Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A nose art tribute honoring U.S. Air Force Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens is displayed on a U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft during the 30th anniversary memorial service at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. Hawkens was killed in a U-2R mishap shortly after takeoff from RAF Fairford in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)