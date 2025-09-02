Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A U-2 Dragon Lady displays memorial nose art dedicated to Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens while preparing for takeoff at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. Hawkens died in 1995 when his U-2R crashed shortly after departure from the same airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 12:54
    Photo ID: 9290553
    VIRIN: 250829-F-KS661-1013
    Resolution: 4415x2943
    Size: 680.1 KB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U-2
    99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron
    99 ERS
    501st Combat Support Wing
    David “Hawk” Hawkens
    Hawkens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download