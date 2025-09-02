Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U-2 Dragon Lady displays memorial nose art dedicated to Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens while preparing for takeoff at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. Hawkens died in 1995 when his U-2R crashed shortly after departure from the same airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)