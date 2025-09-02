A bagpiper performs beside a portrait of Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens during the 30th anniversary memorial service at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The service honored Hawkens, who lost his life in a U-2R crash in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9290551
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-KS661-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.