Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bagpiper performs beside a portrait of Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens during the 30th anniversary memorial service at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The service honored Hawkens, who lost his life in a U-2R crash in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)