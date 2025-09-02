Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U-2 Dragon Lady taxis down the runway at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The aircraft carried nose art dedicated to Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens during the 30th anniversary of his fatal crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)