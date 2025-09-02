Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron bow their heads in reflection during the 30th anniversary memorial service for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. Hawkens was a U-2R pilot who died in a crash at RAF Fairford in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)