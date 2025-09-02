Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman plays taps during the 30th anniversary memorial service for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The ceremony paid tribute to Hawkens’ service and sacrifice following his fatal U-2R crash in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)