Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Airmen observe memorial nose art painted on a U-2 Dragon Lady during the 30th anniversary memorial service for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. Hawkens was killed in 1995 following a U-2R mishap at the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)