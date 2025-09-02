Airmen observe memorial nose art painted on a U-2 Dragon Lady during the 30th anniversary memorial service for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. Hawkens was killed in 1995 following a U-2R mishap at the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9290552
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-KS661-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.