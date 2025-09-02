Pathfinders hold 30th anniversary memorial for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U-2 Dragon Lady climbs into the sky over RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 29, 2025. The flight followed a 30th anniversary memorial service for Capt. David “Hawk” Hawkens, who lost his life in a U-2 crash in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)