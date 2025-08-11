Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Daniel Morken from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron applies anti-corrosion paint to ventilation equipment at Lajes Field, Azores, June 24, 2025. Airmen from the unit were tasked with base rejuvenation efforts across Lajes Field during a two-week deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)