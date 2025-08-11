Staff Sgt. Daniel Morken from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron applies anti-corrosion paint to ventilation equipment at Lajes Field, Azores, June 24, 2025. Airmen from the unit were tasked with base rejuvenation efforts across Lajes Field during a two-week deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9261702
|VIRIN:
|250624-Z-HJ977-2060
|Resolution:
|2143x3000
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, AZORES, PT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores
