Tech. Sgt. Michael Howell, fire crew chief for the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, sprints at full force during his final lap around the track at Lajes Field, Azores, June 23, 2025, as part of a physical fitness event. Howell was at Lajes for a two-week field training deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9261691
|VIRIN:
|250623-Z-HJ977-2269
|Resolution:
|3000x2119
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, AZORES, PT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores
No keywords found.