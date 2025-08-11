Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron joined with the Portuguese military to strengthen operational readiness and assist with base repairs during a two-week field training assignment here in June.



The mission brought together Kentucky Air Guardsmen from multiple CE shops, including fire protection, electrical power production, structural maintenance, and heating and ventilation, according to Senior Master Sgt. Steve Ramge Jr., squadron superintendent. Tasks were completed to hone vital job-specific skills while aiding a U.S. ally in base rejuvenation efforts.



“Assignments like this are so important for the 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron because we’re getting the kind of training that we can’t get at home,” Ramge said. “We get a lot more hands-on and real-world experience when we come to places like this to get it done.”



Throughout the mission, Airmen worked alongside their Portuguese counterparts to sharpen skills through training exercises and real-world tasks tailored to their specific job.



Power production specialists, for example, practiced line truck operations and conducted maintenance on the runway’s aircraft arresting system.

Additionally, Firefighters conducted live-burn scenarios that simulated aircraft disasters and building smoke-outs.



“The Portuguese firefighters have been very welcoming and hospitable,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Howell, crew chief for the 123rd’s Fire and Emergency Services Flight. “It’s been an amazing experience.”



In addition to training and infrastructure repairs, preventative measures were employed across the base to ensure longevity in the harsh coastal environment.



Heating and ventilation specialists restored and applied anti-corrosion coatings to air conditioning units, while structural maintenance Airmen constructed new door jams and window frames for renovated facilities, supporting base upgrades while reinforcing their carpentry skills.



In a cooperative effort, the squadron completed a major infrastructure project, installing 5,000 feet of concertina wire along the base’s perimeter fence, mending weather-damaged sections and improving base security.



“When we’re here, and at home, there are so many things that we get done,” Ramge said. “We always accomplish the mission and leave the customer satisfied.”

