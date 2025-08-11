Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Elmer Lopez-Duran, left, a structures specialist from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, cuts wood used to repair door jambs at Lajes Field, Azores, June 24, 2025. Airmen from the unit were tasked with base rejuvenation efforts across Lajes Field during a two-week deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)