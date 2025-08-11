Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineering squadron do a group huddle at Lajes Field, Azores, June 23, 2025, as part of a physical fitness event. The Airmen were at Lajes for a two-week field training deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)