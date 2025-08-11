Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Jon Hammond, a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, wraps concertina wire along the fence at Lajes Field, Azores, June 18, 2025. The squadron collectively installed around 5,000 feet of c-wire along the base's perimeter fence during a two-week field training deployment here. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)