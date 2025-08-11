Airman 1st Class Kentaro Hall, a fire protection specialist from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares for a simulated aircraft burn at Lajes Field, Azores, June 23, 2025. The exercise was staged by the Portuguese military to help prepare Guardsmen for fire crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9261695
|VIRIN:
|250623-Z-HJ977-3143
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, AZORES, PT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores
No keywords found.