Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Kentaro Hall, a fire protection specialist from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares for a simulated aircraft burn at Lajes Field, Azores, June 23, 2025. The exercise was staged by the Portuguese military to help prepare Guardsmen for fire crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)