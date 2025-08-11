Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores [Image 3 of 13]

    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

    LAJES FIELD, PORTUGAL, PORTUGAL

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Darren Smallwood, a pavement and construction equipment specialist in the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, unravels concertina wire at Lajes Field, Azores, June 18, 2025. The squadron collectively installed around 5,000 feet of c-wire along the base's perimeter fence during a two-week field training deployment here. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)

    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores

