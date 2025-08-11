Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Darren Smallwood, a pavement and construction equipment specialist in the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, unravels concertina wire at Lajes Field, Azores, June 18, 2025. The squadron collectively installed around 5,000 feet of c-wire along the base's perimeter fence during a two-week field training deployment here. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)