Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron dips a roller in anti-corrosion paint at Lajes Field, Azores, June 24, 2025, to coat ventilation systems, protecting them from the harsh costal environment. Airmen from the unit were tasked with base rejuvenation efforts across Lajes Field during a two-week deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)