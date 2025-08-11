Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jessica Cook, left, deputy operations flight commander for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Samantha Brown, the squadron’s unit training manager, complete a 5-mile run at Lajes Field, Azores, June 23, 2025, as part of a physical fitness event. The Airmen were at Lajes for a two-week field training deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)