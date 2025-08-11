Fire spits from the mock engine of a simulated aircraft burn during an exercise at Lajes Field, Azores, June 23, 2025. The aircraft contained multiple controlled burn areas designed to train fire fighters for crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9261698
|VIRIN:
|250623-Z-HJ977-3346
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, AZORES, PT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores
No keywords found.