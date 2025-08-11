Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

    LAJES FIELD, AZORES, PORTUGAL

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Morken from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron applies anti-corrosion paint to ventilation equipment at Lajes Field, Azores, June 24, 2025. Airmen from the unit were tasked with base rejuvenation efforts across Lajes Field during a two-week deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 9261701
    VIRIN: 250624-Z-HJ977-2038
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: LAJES FIELD, AZORES, PT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores
    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in Azores

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Azores

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download