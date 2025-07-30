The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Stephen M. Neppl conducts a site visit at Pōhakuloa Training Area to review ammunition accountability operations during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center activities.

As commander of Army Field Support Battalion–Hawaii, Neppl oversees the Logistics Readiness Center at PTA, which ensures the proper receipt, issue, management, and retrograde of both expended and unexpended Class V materiel. These efforts directly support training effectiveness and maintain readiness for warfighters operating in the Indo-Pacific.

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (July 22, 2025)

U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua