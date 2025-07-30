Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14]

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Lt. Col. Stephen M. Neppl conducts a site visit at Pōhakuloa Training Area to review ammunition accountability operations during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center activities.
    As commander of Army Field Support Battalion–Hawaii, Neppl oversees the Logistics Readiness Center at PTA, which ensures the proper receipt, issue, management, and retrograde of both expended and unexpended Class V materiel. These efforts directly support training effectiveness and maintain readiness for warfighters operating in the Indo-Pacific.
    PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (July 22, 2025)
    U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua

