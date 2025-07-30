The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers train on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) simulator during a sustainment engagement at Schofield Barracks.

The CROWS system allows Soldiers to engage targets with precision from within the protection of an armored vehicle. Training on simulated systems enhances unit readiness and resilience by preparing crews to operate and maintain equipment prior to live-fire ranges or deployments. These efforts support the Army's commitment to strengthening warfighter capability across the Indo-Pacific.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Sept. 6, 2023)

U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua