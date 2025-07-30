Soldiers train on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) simulator during a sustainment engagement at Schofield Barracks.
The CROWS system allows Soldiers to engage targets with precision from within the protection of an armored vehicle. Training on simulated systems enhances unit readiness and resilience by preparing crews to operate and maintain equipment prior to live-fire ranges or deployments. These efforts support the Army's commitment to strengthening warfighter capability across the Indo-Pacific.
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Sept. 6, 2023)
U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9233897
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-PW042-4634
|Resolution:
|4160x2768
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.