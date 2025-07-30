Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 3 of 14]

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Soldiers train on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) simulator during a sustainment engagement at Schofield Barracks.
    The CROWS system allows Soldiers to engage targets with precision from within the protection of an armored vehicle. Training on simulated systems enhances unit readiness and resilience by preparing crews to operate and maintain equipment prior to live-fire ranges or deployments. These efforts support the Army's commitment to strengthening warfighter capability across the Indo-Pacific.
    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Sept. 6, 2023)
    U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 23:25
    Photo ID: 9233897
    VIRIN: 230906-A-PW042-4634
    Resolution: 4160x2768
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
