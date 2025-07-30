Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 11 of 14]

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    A Department of the Army Civilian monitors bulk fuel delivery during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center operations at Pōhakuloa Training Area.
    While JPMRC training is underway, Army Civilians coordinated through the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade ensure uninterrupted fuel support to keep vehicles, generators, and mission-essential equipment operational. Sustainment efforts like these are critical to maintaining readiness and enabling continuous training at the Army’s premier training area in the Pacific.
    PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (Oct. 8, 2024)
    U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua

