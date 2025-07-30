The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Shawn Carpenter discusses the sustainment requirements of Army Logistics Support Vessels during a site visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Carpenter, a Logistics Assistance Representative with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, highlights the critical role TACOM plays in maintaining Army Watercraft readiness across the Indo-Pacific.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 24, 2024)
U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua
