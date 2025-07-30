Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 2 of 14]

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Shawn Carpenter discusses the sustainment requirements of Army Logistics Support Vessels during a site visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
    Carpenter, a Logistics Assistance Representative with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, highlights the critical role TACOM plays in maintaining Army Watercraft readiness across the Indo-Pacific.
    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 24, 2024)
    U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 23:25
    Photo ID: 9233886
    VIRIN: 240924-A-PW042-4638
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
