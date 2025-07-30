The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Maintainers from Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska train Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division on sled maintenance procedures at Fort Wainwright.
These sleds, used to support artillery and equipment transport in Arctic terrain, require specialized care to remain operational in extreme conditions. The hands-on training and mentorship provided by AFSBn-Alaska ensure Soldiers are equipped to sustain their own systems in the field—enhancing unit readiness, supporting Army transformation, and reinforcing the ability to operate anywhere, under any conditions.
FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska (April 2, 2024)
U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua
