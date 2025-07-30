The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Quig works alongside Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division to inspect and validate weapons mount systems used on mobile infantry platforms at Schofield Barracks.

Quig, a Senior Command Representative with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, ensures TACOM-supported systems are operational, properly installed, and that Soldiers receive the training needed to maintain them prior to use. These efforts fall under the Army Materiel Command’s Life Cycle Management Commands and are integrated through the Theater Army Field Support Brigade to support readiness across the Indo-Pacific.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Sept. 6, 2023)

U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua