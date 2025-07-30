Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 7 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Michael Quig works alongside Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division to inspect and validate weapons mount systems used on mobile infantry platforms at Schofield Barracks.
    Quig, a Senior Command Representative with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, ensures TACOM-supported systems are operational, properly installed, and that Soldiers receive the training needed to maintain them prior to use. These efforts fall under the Army Materiel Command’s Life Cycle Management Commands and are integrated through the Theater Army Field Support Brigade to support readiness across the Indo-Pacific.
    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Sept. 6, 2023)
    U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 23:25
    Photo ID: 9233901
    VIRIN: 230906-O-PW042-9123
    Resolution: 4160x2768
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations
    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TheaterAFSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download