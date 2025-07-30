The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Courtney Sugai provides operational guidance to the brigade staff inside the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade Tactical Operations Center during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25.

As commander of the Theater Army Field Support Brigade for Army Sustainment Command in the Indo-Pacific, Sugai leads sustainment integration efforts across multiple commands and locations during one of the largest multinational training events in the region. This rare photo captures an AFSB TOC fully operational in support of a joint exercise, emphasizing the brigade’s expeditionary posture and forward command capability.

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (July 16, 2025)

U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua