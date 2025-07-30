Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 13 of 14]

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Col. Courtney Sugai provides operational guidance to the brigade staff inside the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade Tactical Operations Center during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25.
    As commander of the Theater Army Field Support Brigade for Army Sustainment Command in the Indo-Pacific, Sugai leads sustainment integration efforts across multiple commands and locations during one of the largest multinational training events in the region. This rare photo captures an AFSB TOC fully operational in support of a joint exercise, emphasizing the brigade’s expeditionary posture and forward command capability.
    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (July 16, 2025)
    U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 23:25
    Photo ID: 9233907
    VIRIN: 250716-A-PW042-4648
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

