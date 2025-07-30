The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shawn Carpenter inspects food service equipment aboard the Logistics Support Vessel SSGT Robert T. Kuroda during a systems evaluation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

As a Logistics Assistance Representative with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, Carpenter works to sustain vessel operations by identifying maintenance solutions that support crew readiness and mission endurance at sea.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 24, 2024)

U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua