The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Shawn Carpenter inspects food service equipment aboard the Logistics Support Vessel SSGT Robert T. Kuroda during a systems evaluation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
As a Logistics Assistance Representative with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, Carpenter works to sustain vessel operations by identifying maintenance solutions that support crew readiness and mission endurance at sea.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 24, 2024)
U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua
|09.24.2024
|08.01.2025 23:25
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
