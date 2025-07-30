The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Logistics Support Vessel assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command supports offload operations at Pōhakuloa Training Area during pre-Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center activities.

Contractors coordinated by the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade facilitate the movement of equipment and supplies to PTA in support of warfighter training and readiness. As the Theater Army Field Support Brigade for Army Sustainment Command in the Indo-Pacific, the 402nd synchronizes operations with 8th TSC to enable materiel support before, during, and after JPMRC rotations.

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (Sept. 26, 2024)

U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua