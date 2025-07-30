Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 5 of 14]

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Maj. Jared Brewer observes container offload operations during the AC62 ammunition resupply mission at West Loch Port.
    As the brigade S3 operations officer for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Brewer evaluates synchronization across multiple sustainment functions while Department of the Army Civilians oversee the technical offload and accountability of Class V materiel. Operations like AC62 demonstrate the Army’s ability to execute complex logistical missions and highlight the specialized expertise of its civilian workforce.
    WEST LOCH, Hawaii (May 9, 2024)
    U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua

