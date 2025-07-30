The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Jared Brewer observes container offload operations during the AC62 ammunition resupply mission at West Loch Port.

As the brigade S3 operations officer for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Brewer evaluates synchronization across multiple sustainment functions while Department of the Army Civilians oversee the technical offload and accountability of Class V materiel. Operations like AC62 demonstrate the Army’s ability to execute complex logistical missions and highlight the specialized expertise of its civilian workforce.

WEST LOCH, Hawaii (May 9, 2024)

U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua