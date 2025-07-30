Col. Courtney Sugai provides operational guidance to the brigade staff inside the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade Tactical Operations Center during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25.
As commander of the Theater Army Field Support Brigade for Army Sustainment Command in the Indo-Pacific, Sugai leads sustainment integration efforts across multiple commands and locations during one of the largest multinational training events in the region. This rare photo captures an AFSB TOC fully operational in support of a joint exercise, emphasizing the brigade’s expeditionary posture and forward command capability.
FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (July 16, 2025)
U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9233906
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-PW042-4649
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.