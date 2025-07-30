The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from the 25th Infantry Division conducts maintenance on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) system during a TACOM-led engagement at Schofield Barracks.

The event, supported by the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command through the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, provided hands-on training and technical guidance to enhance Soldier proficiency and system readiness. Focused sustainment engagements like this reinforce warfighter capability across the Indo-Pacific.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Sept. 6, 2023)

U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua