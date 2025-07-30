Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 4 of 14]

    The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    A Soldier from the 25th Infantry Division conducts maintenance on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) system during a TACOM-led engagement at Schofield Barracks.
    The event, supported by the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command through the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, provided hands-on training and technical guidance to enhance Soldier proficiency and system readiness. Focused sustainment engagements like this reinforce warfighter capability across the Indo-Pacific.
    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Sept. 6, 2023)
    U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 23:25
    Photo ID: 9233898
    VIRIN: 230906-A-PW042-4633
    Resolution: 4160x2768
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Theater Army Field Support Brigade: Integrating Sustainment from the Strategic Support Area to Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

