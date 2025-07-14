Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Beautiful Creations by Chanel organization pose for a photo during the BACKpack to School Bash at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. Beautiful Creations donated backpacks filled with school supplies for military families (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)