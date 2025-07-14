Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen and Military and Family Readiness Center staff assigned to Moody...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen and Military and Family Readiness Center staff assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, pass out backpacks during the BACKpack-to-School Bash at Moody AFB, July 18, 2025. The event provided free school supplies to military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- For the fourth consecutive year, the 23rd Force Support Squadron’s Freedom 1 Fitness Center and Military and Family Readiness Center teamed up to host the annual BACKpack-to-School Bash at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025.



Designed to prepare students for the upcoming school year, the event provided free school supplies to Moody AFB families while also offering a fun field-day celebration, giving kids one last chance to enjoy summer before heading back to the classroom.



“As the new school year approaches, many military families find themselves juggling the chaos of shifting schedules, planning lunches, and shopping for clothes—all while navigating the unpredictability of military life,” said Rachael Connor, 71st Rescue Squadron key spouse. “One of the biggest stressors? Tracking down every last—and sometimes oddly specific—item on those school supply lists. The BACKpack-to-School Bash helps ease that burden by providing kids with a 'first day of school' ready bag, giving parents one less thing to worry about and one more reason to breathe a little easier.”



This event not only addresses the everyday challenges military families face as school approaches but also responds to the deeper financial and emotional stressors unique to military life.



“There was a real need identified—not just for the local community, but especially for the military community—as the rising cost of living hasn’t been matched by military pay, making it difficult to keep up financially,” said Tech. Sgt. Crystal Pyle, 23rd FSS MFRC readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. “Events like this give us a chance to give back to our families and remind them that they are supported.”



Thanks to the support of Operation Homefront and local nonprofit Beautiful Creations by Chanel, each backpack was thoughtfully packed with essential school supplies, helping students get a strong start to the new school year while easing financial stress for families.



“It’s important for me to give back to military families because I can personally relate to their experiences,” said Chanel Randolph, Beautiful Creations by Chanel founder and CEO. “When one person serves, the entire family serves alongside them, sacrificing time, stability, and often personal needs for the good of our country. It’s not just the service member who carries the weight, but the entire family unit. These families often face unique challenges and deserve both support and recognition."



“Giving back is a way to show appreciation for their commitment and to remind them that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed,” Randolph added. “This event reflects our core values of compassion, community, and empowerment. We believe that every child deserves to feel seen, supported, and prepared, especially those who serve on the home front while their loved ones serve our country. By providing school supplies, resources, and encouragement, we’re not just meeting a need; we’re honoring a commitment to serve those who serve us.”



Months of planning and collaboration between various base and community organizations culminated in an event that was more than just a celebration. It was a show of solidarity and support for military families.



“The families need to feel valued, and they need to feel that we are there to help them, especially when it might not seem like they have any support,” Pyle said. “If we take care of those families and they feel valued, then we are doing our job at the MFRC—helping connect the family to the mission. They may not wear the uniform, but they are indirectly supporting it by standing by their serving family members.”



The BACKpack-to-School Bash distributed over 400 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to military families. The gathering brought together base leadership, organizations, and community members in a shared commitment to support and uplift military families.



“Events like this truly shape the military family experience at Moody by bringing everyone together, all showing up to support our families,” Connor said. “It’s a reminder that even though Moody might be a smaller base, it’s packed with heart and opportunities to connect.”