Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES 07.18.2025 Courtesy Photo 23rd Wing

A military child throws a softball at a dunk-tank target during the BACKpack-to-School Bash at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. The event, designed to provide military families with free school supplies and resources, also featured field-day activities for attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)