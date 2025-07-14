Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant of the BACKpack-to-School Bash poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron brought a fire truck to the event, to give military children an inside look of the emergency vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)