Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

Amy Thompson, Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) family support navigator, speaks with participants during the BACKpack to School Bash at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. The event included representatives from the EFMP and school liaison offices, who provided military families with resources to help prepare for the upcoming school year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)