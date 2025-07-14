Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash [Image 11 of 12]

    Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    Amy Thompson, Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) family support navigator, speaks with participants during the BACKpack to School Bash at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. The event included representatives from the EFMP and school liaison offices, who provided military families with resources to help prepare for the upcoming school year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)

