Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

A participant of the BACKpack-to-School Bash slides down a water slide at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. The event, designed to provide military families with free school supplies and resources, also featured field-day activities for attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)