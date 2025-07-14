Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Backpacks are on a table during the BACKpack-to-School Bash at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen and Military and Family Readiness Center staff distributed more than 400 backpacks during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)