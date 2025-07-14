Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Military and Family Readiness Center staff assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, pass out backpacks during the BACKpack-to-School Bash at Moody AFB, July 18, 2025. Thanks to support from Operation Homefront and the local nonprofit Beautiful Creations by Chanel, each backpack contained essential school supplies to help students start the school year strong and ease financial stress for families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)