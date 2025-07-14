Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Byron Weston, 23rd Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, provides opening remarks during the BACKpack to School Bash at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. This year marked the fourth consecutive annual BACKpack to School Bash at Moody AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)