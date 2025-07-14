Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES 07.18.2025 Courtesy Photo 23rd Wing

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Military and Family Readiness Center staff assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, pass out backpacks during the BACKpack-to-School Bash at Moody AFB, July 18, 2025. The event provided free school supplies to military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)