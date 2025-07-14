Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash [Image 12 of 12]

    Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Military and Family Readiness Center staff assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, pass out backpacks during the BACKpack-to-School Bash at Moody AFB, July 18, 2025. The event provided free school supplies to military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9223224
    VIRIN: 250718-F-WH802-1060
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.97 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

