Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

A participant of the BACKpack-to-School Bash poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. During the event, the military families received backpacks filled with school supplies and gained access to community resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)