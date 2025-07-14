Moody AFB hosts annual BACKpack-to-School Bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the BACKpack-to-School Bash pose for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2025. The event featured interactive activities hosted by various base organizations including the 23rd Security Forces Squadron and the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)