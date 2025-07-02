WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao - Quartermaster 2nd Class Gabriel Garcia takes bearings using a telescopic adelaide aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during sea-and-anchor detail off the coast of Willemstad, Curaçao June 23, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 18:44
|Photo ID:
|9146077
|VIRIN:
|250622-N-BT677-1027
|Resolution:
|4644x3264
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|CW
This work, USS Cole Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. 4th Fleet AOR [Image 36 of 36], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.